Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale threw behind Baltimore Orioles infielder Manny Machado at the knees in the top of the first inning Tuesday night, resulting in both benches being issued a warning.

Sale proceeded to strike out the side, including Adam Jones, who got a warm ovation at Fenway Park following Monday night's incident with fans.

Sale's errant first pitch to Machado was the latest in a string of seemingly retaliatory gestures stemming from the teams' series last week at Camden Yards.

During their April 23 meeting, Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes sent a pitch that whizzed behind Machado's head and hit the slugger's bat. Barnes was suspended four games and fined. Machado had irked the Red Sox with a late slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia's left leg two days earlier.

On Monday night at Fenway, Machado slugged a long homer out of Fenway Park, drove in two runs and made three solid defensive plays.

O's starter Dylan Bundy hit Red Sox star Mookie Betts near the left hip with a fastball, prompting loud boos. Betts just headed slowly to first.

"I have no comment on that. I can't tell you what they're thinking or what they're trying to do there," said Rick Porcello, who started for Boston on Monday night.

Earlier Monday, occupants of both clubhouses insisted that the recent bad blood between the teams was gone and forgotten. The page had been turned, Orioles closer Zach Britton said, and the hatchet buried by Pedroia, who reached out to a veteran Orioles player to broker peace.

Information from ESPN's Scott Lauber and The Associated Press was used in this report.