          Corey Kluber rocked by Tigers, leaves with back discomfort

          9:59 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DETROIT -- Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber left Tuesday night's start against the Detroit Tigers because of back discomfort.

          Kluber was replaced for the fourth inning after struggling on a cold, damp night. He allowed 5 runs, 7 hits and 1 walk while throwing 55 pitches. Kluber had gone at least six innings in each of his first five starts.

          It was Kluber's shortest outing since completing 2 2/3 innings against Houston last May 9.

          Among the hits allowed by Kluber was a home run by Miguel Cabrera. It was Cabrera's sixth career homer off Kluber.

