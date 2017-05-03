After breaking their 108-year stretch without a World Series title, the Chicago Cubs have made sure fans have been a part of their celebration.

Sometimes, that's not the best idea.

Fans attending a charity concert in Boston put on by Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein accidentally damaged the World Series trophy.

At the "Hot Stove Cool Music" benefit concert hosted by Epstein's foundation last weekend, two of the trophies Epstein had a hand in winning (the Cubs' from 2016 and the Boston Red Sox's from 2004) made the rounds like crowd surfers.

Epstein is seen in an Instagram post beckoning fans to bring the trophies back up to the front, but the damage was already done to the Cubs' trophy.

Passing the trophies around #maybethatwasntagoodidea #chicagocubs #bostonredsox #hotstovecoolmusic #eddievedder A post shared by B.L (@somebodyisalwayswatching) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

According to a Boston Globe report, some of the flags on the Cubs' trophy were dinged up, requiring the trophy to be repaired.

The damaged trophy was fixed in time to be on display for Sunday night's Cubs game at Fenway Park; it was not, however, allowed to make it into the stands.