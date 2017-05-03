New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is getting a second opinion on his torn right lat muscle, and conservative estimates are that he could miss three months, the New York Post is reporting.

Syndergaard was scheduled to visit surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday, the Post reported.

The Mets placed Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list on Monday. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said then that, "This won't be measured in days, it will be measured in weeks," and that Syndergaard's absence will be "a considerable time."

Syndergaard had missed his previous start last Thursday because of biceps and shoulder discomfort. He had been scheduled for an MRI last Friday but declined to have one after throwing a bullpen session. Alderson also said Monday that it was his decision to start Syndergaard on Sunday.

"The MRI was not dismissed out of hand, and we had to evaluate the situation," he said Monday. "From the overall standpoint, it is not to say things couldn't have been done differently. From my standpoint, I made the decision."

Syndergaard exited his start Sunday against the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the second inning Sunday, grabbing his right side after throwing a pitch to Bryce Harper. He had allowed five runs on five hits in the first inning during a 23-5 Nationals win.