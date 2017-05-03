ST. LOUIS -- Police are investigating after a woman attending a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium was struck by a stray bullet.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was inside the ballpark Tuesday during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers when she felt pain in her arm. She went to a first-aid station for treatment. A bullet was later found near her seat.

Police believe the bullet came from outside the stadium.

The Cardinals issued the following statement Wednesday:

"We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter. There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge."

The Cardinals are scheduled to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.