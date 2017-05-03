Adam Jones' agent says the Orioles outfielder will not "let up" on his call for Major League Baseball and its teams to eliminate racially intolerant behavior from fans at stadiums.

Jones' agent, Nez Balelo, released a statement to Fox Sports on Wednesday, two days after Jones heard racial taunts during the Orioles' game in Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox.

"We are not going to let up on this one until we see implemented policies put in place in every city to protect these players and stop this type of reckless behavior," Balelo said in his statement.

Editor's Picks Olney: MLB must declare war on racist language at ballparks It needs to be clear as giant letters on a scoreboard and a booming voice over the public address system: Hate speech isn't tolerated here.

Warm ovation for Jones day after racial taunts Orioles outfielder Adam Jones received an apology from the Red Sox and a warm welcome from the Fenway Park fans a day after he heard racial taunts coming from the stands.

Sabathia: Black players expect Boston racism Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia says racist taunts are expected in Boston, and Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields said he once was subjected to the same thing in Yankee Stadium. 2 Related

Jones said some of the taunts and slurs he heard included the "N-word a handful of times." He also had a bag of peanuts thrown in his direction, although it hit a police officer instead.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has condemned the "racist words and actions" in a statement, saying MLB will not tolerate the behavior "at any of our ballparks."

Jones, however, has called for tougher, more concrete rules to curb the behavior, suggesting lucrative monetary fines or lifetime bans from stadiums. Balelo echoed those sentiments in his statement Wednesday.

"There needs to be a 'Zero Tolerance' rule put in place across MLB to punish people that are going to act this way," Balelo said. "We need to set a precedent now that this will NOT be tolerated and if you are caught breaking this rule -- throwing objects onto the field or saying demeaning racial slurs directed to a player -- there will be harsh consequences to pay for this behavior.

"I have been Adam Jones' agent for the past 10 years and have lived and experienced this type of behavior with him throughout the years. It has to stop and stop NOW."

Red Sox owner John Henry and team president Sam Kennedy met with Jones on Tuesday to assure him they are taking steps to prevent Monday's incident from happening again. Kennedy said fans who use offensive language or racial slurs could be "subject to having your tickets revoked for a year, maybe for life."

When Jones stepped up for his first at-bat during Tuesday night's game, he was also given an extended applause from the Fenway crowd, with Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale stepping off the mound to allow the applause to continue.

According to Jones, this wasn't the first time he has been subjected to such treatment at Fenway. This time, however, Jones said he felt "compelled to speak out."

ESPN's Scott Lauber and The Associated Press contributed to this report.