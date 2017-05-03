The Cleveland Indians placed right-handed pitcher Corey Kluber on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a lower back strain.

Kluber (3-2) was removed from his start against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday after three innings with lower back discomfort. He allowed five runs, one walk and seven hits.

"It has been bothering me off and on for a few starts now, but this was the first time I couldn't pitch through it," Kluber told reporters after the game. "You have to balance trying to keep going against causing more damage."

Kluber has a 5.06 ERA in six starts this season. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2014 and finished third in the voting last season after going 18-9 and leading the Indians to the World Series.

To replace Kluber on the active roster, the Indians promoted right-hander Joe Colon from Triple-A Columbus.

