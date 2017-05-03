        <
        >

          Rangers' Hamels expected to miss 8 weeks with right oblique strain

          4:28 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels is expected to miss eight weeks with a right oblique strain, the Rangers announced on Wednesday.

          Rangers executive vice president John Blake tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Hamels has been placed on the 10-day disabled list but is expected to miss nearly two months.

          Hamels (2-0) was scratched from his Tuesday start versus the Astros after experiencing tightness in his right oblique right before game time -- the national anthem was just about to play when the Rangers shut him down for the game. LHP Alex Claudio made his first career start in his place.

          Hamels has a 3.03 ERA in 32 2/3 innings to start the season.

          To account for Hamels' absence, RHP Anthony Bass has been recalled from the Round Rock Triple-A team.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.