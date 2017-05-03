Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels is expected to miss eight weeks with a right oblique strain, the Rangers announced on Wednesday.

Rangers executive vice president John Blake tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Hamels has been placed on the 10-day disabled list but is expected to miss nearly two months.

Big blow for the Rangers, with Cole Hamels now out eight weeks with an oblique strain. Given the slow start and some other issues -- the bullpen, Rougned Odor looking lost at the plate, Mike Napoli looking old, Adrian Beltre still out -- it's starting to look like one of those seasons for the Rangers. Of course, the Rangers started slow in 2015 and won the division, but don't be surprised if Yu Darvish ends up on the trade market in July. David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer

Hamels (2-0) was scratched from his Tuesday start versus the Astros after experiencing tightness in his right oblique right before game time -- the national anthem was just about to play when the Rangers shut him down for the game.

LHP Alex Claudio made his first career start in his place.

Hamels has a 3.03 ERA in 32 2/3 innings to start the season.

To account for Hamels' absence, RHP Anthony Bass has been recalled from the Round Rock Triple-A team.