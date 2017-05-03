Boston manager John Farrell said that Major League Baseball held a conference call with the Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday to tell the teams that "enough is enough."

"The two teams are highly competitive," Farrell said. "This hasn't been a one-incident situation. We are looking forward to playing a good hard brand of baseball and we know that there have been some pitches that got away and that's what precipitated the call today."

Editor's Picks Machado unloads on Red Sox after Sale pitch After Boston ace Chris Sale threw behind him Tuesday night, Orioles star Manny Machado went on a profanity-laced postgame tirade, saying he had lost all respect for the Red Sox organization.

Farrell said he had heard nothing about possible discipline for Red Sox ace Chris Sale, who threw behind Orioles 3B Manny Machado on Tuesday night. He said nothing specific was said about that during the call.

Farrell said he was glad that there would be no pre-game warning, because that changes the complexion of the game.

Earlier Wednesday, Baltimore Orioles general manager Dan Duquette told ESPN's Buster Olney on the Baseball Tonight Podcast that the Red Sox throwing at Machado three times in the last two weeks is "unacceptable" and said he hoped there would be a response from the league Wednesday.

"Manny Machado is one of the great players in baseball. ... Machado shouldn't have to dodge a missile every time he comes to the plate," Duquette said.

The Orioles GM reiterated that he didn't think Machado was trying to hurt Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia when he slid into second base nearly two weeks ago in a game against the Orioles in Baltimore.

"To have them intentionally drill him three times, that's not acceptable," Duquette said. "I hope the league does something today... There's no room for intentionally throwing at players in baseball. Manny has the right to go out and do his job without being physically threatened every time out there."