BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have permanently banned a fan from Fenway Park who used a racial slur toward another fan.

"I'm here to send a message loud and clear that the treatment of others that you've been reading about here lately is unacceptable," Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said.

The Red Sox took the action Wednesday in the wake of Baltimore star Adam Jones being racially taunted during a game in Boston.

Jones said he was called the N-word by someone in the stands Monday night. The Red Sox apologized to Jones, as did the mayor of Boston and the governor of Massachusetts.

The Red Sox said it was reported to team security that a racial slur was used by one fan toward another on Tuesday night. The Red Sox said the offending fan was ejected from the stands and has been told they are "no longer welcome at Fenway Park." The team didn't identify the person.

"Yesterday I was angered, frustrated," Kennedy said. "Today I feel a sense of sadness and deep remorse these things happen in our society ... If one fan feels uncomfortable, that's one fan too many."

Kennedy said the fan who came forward was in a conversation with another fan who used "derogatory and unacceptable language."

"I want to thank the fan who raised this issue, did exactly what we asked fans to do as soon as they heard inappropriate and offensive language," Kennedy said. "Hopefully this is a step forward and in a crazy way maybe something positive happened from all this."

Kennedy acknowledged it will be hard to enforce the ban at Fenway given all the entrances, but security will do the best they can.

The Red Sox said in a statement they "will not tolerate the use of racial slurs at Fenway Park." The team turned the matter over to Boston Police to determine if further action is warranted.

"There is no place for racial epithets at Fenway Park, in baseball, or in our society," the team said in the statement.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.