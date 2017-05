DETROIT -- Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler left Detroit's game against the Cleveland Indians with left hamstring tightness.

Kinsler was removed in the top of the seventh inning after going 0-for-3 at the plate on Wednesday night.

Andrew Romine replaced him at second base and atop the batting order.

Kinsler, 34, is hitting just .206 on the season, with three home runs. He hit 28 homers last season.