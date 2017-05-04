Former Marlins star Dontrelle Willis called out Miami's beleaguered starting rotation in a tweet Wednesday, saying that the "talented group" of pitchers "needs a bulldog."

Willis, a two-time All-Star pitcher for the Marlins and currently an analyst for Fox Sports, took to Twitter at approximately the same time that Miami placed Opening Day starter Edinson Volquez on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Marlins rotation need to show some fight and someone needs to step and say enough is enough. Talented group but needs a bulldog — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) May 3, 2017

The Marlins' bullpen enters Thursday with a combined 3.25 ERA -- the third lowest in the National League -- but the team's starting pitchers have struggled so far this season.

Miami's starting pitchers as a group enter Thursday with a combined 4.89 ERA, the third worst in the majors. They have logged 130 2/3 innings in 26 combined starts, the second-lowest workload in the majors ahead of only Cincinnati.

Volquez, who is expected to miss only one start because of a blister, is 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA and has thrown just 28 2/3 innings in six starts this season, an average of less than five innings per outing.

Willis, 35, spent five seasons with the Marlins and helped them win the World Series in 2003, when he was named the NL Rookie of the Year. The left-hander led the majors with 22 wins in 2005 and was the runner-up for the Cy Young Award that season.