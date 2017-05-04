KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chicago White Sox have placed reliever Nate Jones on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation and purchased the contract of left-hander David Holmberg from Triple-A Charlotte before their series finale against the Royals on Thursday.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Jones' elbow issue is "relatively minor" and that he should be back in a couple of weeks. The 31-year-old pitcher had Tommy John surgery in May 2014.

He was 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA over 11 relief appearances this season.

Holmberg was 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA over six appearances with Charlotte. To clear roster space for him, the White Sox transferred left-hander Carlos Rodon to the 60-day disabled list.

Rodon has been out since March 30 with left biceps bursitis.