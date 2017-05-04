Bryce Harper makes a great diving snag robbing Braden Shipley of a hit. He would be pulled later in the game for precautionary reasons. (0:27)

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper exited Thursday's game after injuring his left groin on a diving catch against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Manager Dusty Baker said Harper was removed for precautionary reasons and is day-to-day.

Harper, who was 0-for-3 with a walk in the Nationals' 4-2 win, said he felt the injury after making a headfirst diving catch near the right-field line to rob Arizona pitcher Braden Shipley of a base hit in the third inning.

"Got it a little bit on the fly ball. That dive. I gotta stop diving, trying to catch fly balls too much," Harper said. "Just felt it a little bit. Little tight."

He left the game after striking out in the bottom of the sixth inning and was replaced in right field by Chris Heisey.

"In that last at-bat, just felt it a little bit too much, so just trying to get out of there and get some treatment," Harper said. "Everybody knows I want to play in Philly, so."

The Nationals begin a three-game series at Philadelphia on Friday.

In 28 games this season, Harper ranks among the top five in all three Triple Crown categories, hitting .376 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs. He also leads the National League in runs (35), walks (26) and on-base percentage (.504).