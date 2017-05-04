Cincinnati is nicknamed the "Queen City," but with Billy Hamilton playing center field for the Reds and wide receiver John Ross joining the Bengals, maybe the moniker "Speed City" would be more appropriate.

With the two speedsters sharing the same city, Hamilton entertained the idea of a race between the two.

"I think we could do 40 and I think it'd be a good race for the city and for me and him to get our names out there," Hamilton said Thursday after a 4-2 win over the Pirates. "It's something we could look forward to looking into, our agents [could talk] and see how it goes."

Reds speedster Billy Hamilton said he'd be willing to race Bengals rookie John Ross to see who's the fastest Cincinnati sports star. Rob Leifheit/USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old outfielder on Thursday became the fourth-fastest player in MLB history to reach the 200-steal milestone, and he said he thinks a foot race with the NFL rookie could be a great fundraiser if it comes to fruition.

"It's something I look forward to. I'm a competitor -- if something happens with him, it happens," Hamilton said. "We'll do it for a charity event. I'm willing to do it."

Ross, the ninth overall pick in last week's draft, set an NFL combine record this year by running the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds. Hamilton said he hasn't run a 40 since he was in the ninth grade, but he claims to have run it then in a more-than-respectable 4.5 seconds.