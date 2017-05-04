        <
        >

          Bat strikes woman in the head at Petco Park

          play
          Fan hit in head after bat flies into stands (0:35)

          Padres catcher loses control of his bat and it hits a fan sitting behind the dugout. The game was delayed several minutes while the fan was tended to by medical staff. (0:35)

          7:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SAN DIEGO -- A woman sitting two rows behind Colorado's dugout was struck in the head by a bat that flew out of the hands of Hector Sanchez of the San Diego Padres on Thursday, delaying the game for several minutes.

          The woman was tended to by medical personnel and was able to walk up the steps to the concourse with an EMT before being taken out of Petco Park in a wheelchair. Her head was bandaged.

          The bat flew out of Sanchez's hands as he swung at a pitch from Jake McGee with one out in the ninth.

