Former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart reportedly is joining with Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney in an attempt to buy the Miami Marlins.

A high-ranking baseball executive told USA Today Thursday that Major League Baseball officials have been notified that Stewart is now part of an investor group that includes Romney and former Atlanta Braves pitcher Tom Glavine.

Romney's group is one of multiple groups -- among them is a group led by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter -- that have submitted bids for the Marlins. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last week none had yet been accepted.

The newspaper said Stewart had been independently bidding for the Marlins with his own bidding consortium of investors, but now most of his investors also will be involved with the Romney-led group.

Former Diamondbacks GM Dave Stewart has joined businessman Tagg Romney's group bidding to buy the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria, according to a report. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Other groups reportedly involved in the bidding process to negotiate for the purchase of the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria included New York businessman Wayne Rothbaum.

Bush said last week he expects a decision "pretty soon," but completion of any sale could take months and would require approval by at least 75 percent of the major league teams. And two sources familiar with the terms of the deal told ESPN's Darren Rovell that financing is far from complete and the Bush group's reported $1.3 billion bid agreement to purchase the Marlins could fall apart.

A four-time 20-game winner as a player, Stewart has previously worked in the front office for Oakland, San Diego and Toronto before landing his first general manager's job with Arizona. He was fired from the Diamondbacks in October 2016 after the team went 69-93.