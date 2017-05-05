The second opinion on Noah Syndergaard's torn right lat muscle by Dr. Neal ElAttrache was "all positive" in that it revealed he has nothing more than a simple muscle tear, according to multiple reports.

Editor's Picks Alderson: Syndergaard start was 'my decision' New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said it was his decision to let Noah Syndergaard start Sunday, despite the pitcher's refusal to have an MRI on his shoulder and arm.

However the Mets ace is still expected to have an extended stay on the disabled list with conservative estimates having him miss three months.

The Mets placed Syndergaard on the 10-day DL on Monday, but GM Sandy Alderson said then that, "This won't be measured in days, it will be measured in weeks" and said Syndergaard's absence will be "a considerable time."

Syndergaard had missed his previous start Thursday due to biceps and shoulder discomfort. He had been scheduled for an MRI on Friday but declined to have one after throwing a bullpen session.

Alderson also said on Monday that it was his decision to start Syndergaard on Sunday.

Syndergaard exited his start Sunday against the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the second inning on Sunday, grabbing his right side after throwing a pitch to Bryce Harper. He had allowed five runs on five hits in the first inning during a 23-5 Nationals win.