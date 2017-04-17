This story will also be posted in Spanish.

Yankees setup man Dellin Betances was born in New York, but he says his parents' Dominican heritage has always been a huge part of his identity -- particularly growing up in Washington Heights, a majority-Latino neighborhood of the city.

After repping the DR in the World Baseball Classic this year, Betances shares his favorite memories of growing up Dominican and what it has meant to wear the uniform of his hometown team.

What language did you grow up speaking at home?

Well, my first language was Spanish. My parents, that's all they spoke to us. So that's my first language. I had two older brothers and one younger sister, so my older brothers spoke to me in English, but I learned it in school, that's where I learned English.

How was it with the food, always Dominican food at home?

For me, I grew up with a little bit of both. Plátano [plantain], mangú [smashed plantain dish] in the mornings, but sometimes I would go with cereal. Just have Cap'n Crunch. So it was a little bit of both for me, but I love my Spanish food. There's nothing better than that. I enjoyed it.

Is it different because you grew up in the Heights/LES, so you were surrounded by Dominican food?

The people that grew up in Washington Heights, we consider that a little bit like the Dominican Republic. The percentage [of Dominicans] dominates there in Washington Heights, so I consider myself Dominican all the way.

Tell me about the first visit that you remember to the Dominican Republic?

For me, it was just playing outside in el campo [countryside], in the small town where my parents grew up, in Santiago. We always grew up with our cousins playing whether it was with bolas de medias, balls made out of socks. We enjoyed just playing [backyard] baseball.

Did you travel back and forth between New York and the DR?

My parents took me every summer. We would spend two months every year. I think that's what helped me have that love that I have for the Dominican Republic.

Why wear the DR uniform during the WBC and not Team USA's?

I think it was four years ago, I told my parents if I had the chance to play I would play for Dominican Republic. It is something that I owe to them. For me, growing up in that environment, growing up in Washington Heights, getting to visit the Dominican Republic, it is something that I always I felt my blood is Dominican. So I told them I would always choose them, and I was happy with the decision I made.

Tell me about your famous quote during the WBC, "Nosotros los dominicanos nacemos donde nos da la gana" -- "We Dominicans are born wherever we want"?

I think it was just that I kept getting asked why am I playing for the DR, and it got to the point that I just tried to make fun out of it, and I said us Dominicans are born wherever we want. It picked up, and I believe I got a lot from fans from DR, and a lot of people were supporting me. It's something that I ran with and a lot of the people loved it.

When someone asks you, or your siblings, are you Dominican, are you American, are you New Yorkers? What's the answer?

I always say I am Dominican. I say I was born here in New York, in the United States, but I am Dominican, my parents are Dominican. I have that Dominican blood.

Dominican Republic pitcher Dellin Betances pitches to Canada in the World Baseball Classic at Marlins Park. Logan Bowles / USA TODAY Sports

You married a Dominican woman, was that important to you?

It was the girl I fell in love with, but it obviously makes it good that we're both Dominican. We were both born here in New York but both come with a Dominican background. It was coincidental, but it makes it good. We can in the future show our kids where we both grew up, where our parents grew up, and the places we visit when we were younger. It is something that we both share.

How will you raise your children, speaking both languages?

We have talked about it. We want to talk to them in Spanish growing up. We want them to watch Spanish TV shows, Spanish cartoons, whatever we can [do] so they can speak the language. I think that is very important to be bilingual and obviously in school you'll learn English. I think that's the route we'll take.

How was it an advantage to be bilingual in the minors, and when did you become the designated translator?

Day one, I would say. Playing rookie ball, I would say 70 percent of the team is Spanish-speaking, Latin players, and 30 percent are American. At that point I felt I was the guy in the middle that had to order pizzas for them at night, if they wanted me to order stuff for them, and be that guy that just translates and making sure that Americans understand the Latin ballplayers and vice versa. The Latin ballplayers, most don't know any English, so I was the guy that spoke both.

Did they make fun of your slight American accent when speaking in Spanish?

Even now they make fun of me! There are certain words that I have trouble saying in Spanish, but for the most part, I think I do all right.

How has your work in the Dominican Republic made you the pitcher you are today?

It just helps me get prepared for the upcoming season. This is the fourth year I went, I just went in January. It helps me get ready for spring training, and this year the Classic. But it's something that I enjoy.

You can work on your pitching anywhere. Is it better for you because you get to work in the DR?

For me, it's going back to the roots, where my parents were born and raised. Just getting to know more about the country. I felt I like I've learned a little more the last few years just going there at an older age. And it's helped my Spanish a little bit.

You have not played winter ball, but you did play in the WBC. What's the main difference between an MLB and the DR clubhouse?

It's a lot noisier! A lot of loud music being played. The guys that I played with were a bunch of just good guys, a loose group. I think it helps. It is something that I feel like I am trying to bring in here, being loose and just have fun playing the game. That's what it's about.

Can you do that within a "traditional" organization like the Yankees?

The clubhouse is a lot looser this year than it was in previous years, maybe because we have so many younger players. We have had a lot more music that I have been used to listening to the last couple of years.

What's the main difference between a Yankee fan at the Stadium, and what you got to experience from Dominican fans during the WBC?

It's just different, man, even going to winter ballgames in DR, as a fan. These guys are up from the first pitch 'til the last pitch. Here in the States you get your share of loud moments, like when there's a big strikeout, a big home run. But in that series in Miami, it was loud! A strike, everybody was going nuts for a strike. I have never seen anything like it. It was a great experience for me.

Would you request permission from the Yankees to play winter ball?

I would like to experience it at least once in my career, to be able to say I played in the Dominican Republic in front of a lot of people that can't see me play here, live. I think for me that would be very cool.

I know you "belong" to a team in the DR. Can you explain to those who don't know how that works?

For the American ballplayers that have parents that were born in DR, there is a draft that goes every year. I think I got picked in 2007 by the Águilas. Somebody called me and said, "Hey, you belong to the Águilas." I was like, "What you're talking about?" Then that's when I learned the whole draft thing. The Águilas are from Santiago, where my parents are from, Tony Peña's team! I have seen him at the stadium. Every time I am there they welcome me, they give me tickets to the game, and I feel like I am a part of them. They tried to make me throw a first pitch this year, but I was not ready for that yet.

What is it like to walk into a stadium in the DR as a Dominican American who made it to the majors, and who plays for the Yankees?

It's special. I was able to go an Águilas-Licey game which is like Yankees-Boston, and I couldn't watch the game because everybody was coming to take pictures and wanted autographs. It was pretty cool, but at the same time I had to get away for a little bit after that.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Is it the ultimate accomplishment of the American dream, the fact that you, the son of poor Dominican New York immigrants, now plays for the Yankees?

I think so. My parents are very proud. And I am very proud of them. I got proud brothers and sisters and family members. They have always supported me, since I was a little kid, and to grow up and being the man that I am now, it is a dream come true for all of us.

In the current political climate, why do you think players of Latin heritage do not get as involved in speaking up for Latino issues, the way maybe African-American players have spoken up in other sports, like the NFL and the NBA?

I never really thought about it, to be honest with you. Some of us do try to do the best we can in our communities and we do help out, it just happens in different ways. I honestly don't have the answer to that question. But I am sure that we can definitely be more vocal and come together. Obviously we have the platform. That's something that I will give more thought.

Do you think it can be a delicate balance, given that you are wearing a uniform, representing an organization?

Some players might feel that way. But we have the platform to speak. At times, you got to be able to just say what you feel and not have any remorse. I can see why some players are shy to come out and say stuff but honestly, I don't know why we haven't done more of it.