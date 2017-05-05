CHICAGO -- The New York Yankees activated catcher Gary Sanchez from the disabled list Friday after he missed 21 games because of right biceps injury.

After losing four of five games with Sanchez, the Yankees have won 16 of their past 21 with Austin Romine doing most of the catching.

"The team has played great baseball," Sanchez said through a translator. "I just want to have my input into that."

Sanchez is batting third as the Yankees begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Last year, he finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting 20 homers in 53 games. This season, Sanchez's teammate, Aaron Judge, is among the favorites after one month to the win the rookie award. Judge has 13 homers in 25 games. Sanchez said he has seen Judge do it before in the minors.

"It felt like he hit a home run every time and took an RBI away from me," Sanchez said.

Sanchez had three hits in his first 20 at-bats before being injured.