KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Ian Kennedy has been put on the 10-day disabled list by the Kansas City Royals because of a strained right hamstring.

Kennedy left Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox after 4 1/3 innings when he felt a pinch in the hamstring. Kennedy is 0-3 with a 3.03 ERA in six starts.

Right-hander Miguel Almonte was recalled Friday from Double-A Northwest Arkansas to fill the roster spot after going 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in four starts and one relief appearances for the Double-A team. The 24-year-old struck out 29 in 24 1/3 innings.