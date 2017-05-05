James Paxton, the Seattle Mariners left-hander off to a strong start to the 2017 season, has been placed on the 10-day DL with a left forearm strain.

Paxton, who has battled injuries in the past, is 3-0 with a 1.43 ERA this season.

The move is retroactive to May 3, a day after Paxton allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings, walking six and striking out six.

In corresponding roster moves, Seattle recalled infielder Mike Freeman and right-hander Evan Marshall from Triple A. Outfielder Boog Powell also was optioned to the minors.

The Paxton news is another setback for the Mariners rotation.

Last week, veteran RHP Felix Hernandez landed on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation. He is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.