PITTSBURGH -- Ailing Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun had an MRI on his strained right arm on Friday and was unavailable as the team opened a three-game series in Pittsburgh.

Braun traveled to Milwaukee to have the exam. Manager Craig Counsell said the MRI did not reveal any issues. Braun is expected to rejoin the team on Saturday and will be available as a pinch hitter.

Braun left a game against the Braves last Sunday early with the arm in distress. He made one appearance as a pinch hitter during Milwaukee's series in St. Louis earlier this week.

Hernan Perez is starting in place of Braun on Friday.

Braun is hitting .284 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 25 games this season for the Brewers.