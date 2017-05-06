Baltimore starter Wade Miley left the Orioles' game Friday night after being hit by line drives off the bats of two consecutive White Sox batters in the first inning.

Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu smoked a liner off Miley's pitching hand. The veteran left-hander was examined by a trainer, insisted he was OK and stayed in the game.

Wade Miley gave up three hits and got two outs in the shortest start of his career. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Two pitches later, Avisail Garcia ripped a liner that struck Miley in the back of the left leg. He scrambled to his feet, but that was the last of his 12 pitches on Friday night.

Miley walked off under his own power and was replaced by Gabriel Ynoa, who retired the side after Abreu and Garcia had reached first base with singles.

CSN reported that the ball off Abreu's bat had an exit velocity of 103 mph, and the one off Avisail Garcia's bat was clocked at 102.

