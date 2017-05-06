Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton was not available to pitch Friday night against the Chicago White Sox after having a recurrence of pain in his injured left forearm.

Britton underwent an MRI exam later Friday, and manager Buck Showalter said the team is considering the next move for him.

Britton was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday after being sidelined since April 18 with a left forearm strain. He pitched a scoreless inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, and followed with another scoreless inning Thursday.

Brad Brach, who assumed the closer's role while Britton was out, closed the ninth for Baltimore on Friday night, entering with a three-run lead and getting the save despite allowing a run on two hits.