The Seattle Mariners lost two pitchers to injury in the span of two batters in the 11th inning of Friday night's 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers in 13 innings.

Jean Machi left with two outs after walking Carlos Gomez. Evan Marshall, just called up from Triple-A on Friday, was given time to get ready, but on his second pitch to Joey Gallo, he screamed in pain and grabbed at the back of his right leg as he dropped to the ground. He had to be helped off the field.

Manager Scott Servais told reporters after the game that Machi has a nerve issue in his right thumb that made it difficult to feel the ball. He is day-to-day.

Servais said Marshall would be out a significant amount of time with a hamstring injury.

Earlier Friday, the Mariners put left-handed starting pitcher James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list because of a left forearm strain. The Mariners believe the injury is minor and Paxton will miss only two or three starts. But Paxton is the third pitcher from the projected rotation at the beginning of spring training to find himself on the disabled list, joining Drew Smyly (60-day DL) and Felix Hernandez (10-day DL).

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto did say Hernandez appears to be a little ahead in his recovery from bursitis in his pitching shoulder. Hernandez is likely to begin a throwing program in the next few days, Dipoto said. The Mariners are hopeful it will be closer to three weeks that Hernandez will ultimately miss.

"Fingers crossed, we're probably closer to the optimistic three weeks, rather than the four-week mark," Dipoto said. "Felix will probably tell you it is two [weeks]."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.