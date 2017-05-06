NEW YORK -- Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been told not to throw for six weeks, making it likely he won't return to the mound for New York until after the All-Star break.

The right-handed Syndergaard partially tore a muscle behind his throwing arm against Washington last weekend, and he spoke Saturday for the first time since he traveled to Los Angeles and was examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Syndergaard and Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said once the pitcher resumes throwing, he will need lengthy period to build up his arm, equivalent to a spring training,

Alderson said "realistically it's going to take a while" and "it's going to be much later in the season." Alderson says Syndergaard could be put on the 60-day disabled list.