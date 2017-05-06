Baltimore Orioles star closer Zach Britton is headed back to the 10-day disabled list after experiencing inflammation in his left forearm.

Britton is scheduled to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday to get a second opinion. Britton returned from the DL on Tuesday after being out since April 16 with a strained forearm.

He last pitched Thursday, allowing one hit and collecting a strikeout in a non-save situation for the Orioles.

Britton said Saturday that he didn't experience pain this time until the team got back from Boston on Thursday night. He was unavailable for Friday night's victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Britton is 5-for-5 in save opportunities this season with a 1.00 ERA. He has converted 54 save opportunities in a row.