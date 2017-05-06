NEW YORK -- Kevin Plawecki was driving home from Citi Field when his phone buzzed. The Mets had tweeted a photograph of T.J. Rivera wearing the star-of-the-game crown in their clubhouse after a victory over the Miami Marlins, and the background included Plawecki's locker -- and a clearly visible sex toy.

"Somebody said check the internet, and it just kind of blew up from there," the backup catcher said Saturday. "I've got nothing to do with it, I know that. I didn't know about it. It's not mine. Nothing to do with that thing."

Plawecki said the toy was gone on Saturday, and he did not know what happened to it.

"There are some good pranksters on this team," he said. "It's definitely awkward. It's weird, but at the same it is kind of funny; but by no means does it reflect who I am as a person."

Plawecki said he was not making an effort to find out who left the toy in his locker Friday night.

Mets manager Terry Collins referenced the prank in his pregame news conference.

"This going out with that other photo?" he told someone snapping a shot. "Just wanted to make sure."