CHICAGO -- Cubs starter Brett Anderson left Saturday's game against the New York Yankees in the first inning with lower back tightness, according to the team.

Anderson, 29, has a history of back problems and was only able to get one batter out while giving up five runs. It's possible he tweaked his back fielding a bunt from Aaron Hicks who laid one down after Brett Gardner opened the game with a double. Anderson promptly bounced the ball past first base allowing Gardner to score leading to a big inning for the Yankees.

Brett Anderson has a history of injuries, including two back surgeries. Jon Durr/Getty Images

Anderson has had two back surgeries in recent years and has been injury prone since making it to the majors with the Oakland A's in 2009. The Cubs did not indicate the severity of Anderson's injury but over his last two starts he's lasted a total of 1.2 innings while giving up 12 earned runs. His ERA ballooned to 8.18 after Saturday's outing.

"Solid five, five-plus, six (innings), we'll take it tonight," manager Joe Maddon said before the game.

Maddon didn't get even one out of Anderson. If he can't make his next start the Cubs have a couple of options including sliding lefty Mike Montgomery into the starting rotation. Montgomery was discussed as a starter over the winter until the Cubs signed Anderson to a 1-year, $3.5 million deal.

The other option is to recall righty Eddie Butler from Triple-A Iowa where he's compiled a 1.46 ERA going into his start on Saturday. He would be on the same pitching schedule as Anderson and is probably the best starter currently in the Cubs system. Butler opened eyes with an impressive spring training as well.