          Angels' Mike Trout scratched, day-to-day with tight left hamstring

          10:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout was scratched from the Los Angeles Angels' lineup Saturday and is day to day with tightness in his left hamstring.

          Trout was pulled shortly before first pitch as a precaution after going through warmups for a game against the Houston Astros.

          Cameron Maybin took Trout's place in center field, and Ben Revere stepped in for Maybin in left field.

          Trout extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games in the Angels' 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Astros on Friday night.

          Trout was named AL player of the month for the fourth time in his career after hitting .364 with 18 extra-base hits and 18 RBI in April.

