New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera had an MRI Sunday on his injured left thumb that showed that the ligaments are intact, general manager Sandy Alderson said.

The hope is that Cabrera will only miss a short amount of time, Alderson said in an interview with SiriusXM MLB Network Radio.

Cabrera tried to make a diving backhanded stop of Marcell Ozuna's grounder on the outfield grass in the third inning Saturday night. He landed on his glove hand and stayed down, rolling onto his back in pain, as assistant athletic trainer Brian Chicklo ran out.

Cabrera was removed from the game and walked off the field just as umpires signaled for a rain delay. The Mets said Saturday that X-rays were negative.

New York already is missing ace pitcher Noah Syndergaard (latissimus dorsi); outfielder Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring); first baseman Lucas Duda (elbow); catcher Travis d'Arnaud (wrist); left-hander Steven Matz (elbow); right-hander Seth Lugo (elbow); third baseman David Wright (recovery from neck surgery); and outfielder Brandon Nimmo (hamstring).

Right-hander Matt Harvey was suspended three days on Sunday for a violation of team rules.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.