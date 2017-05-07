MINNEAPOLIS -- Hanley Ramirez packed a first baseman's mitt for the Boston Red Sox's trip to Milwaukee this week. He plans to use it, too.

With the Red Sox bracing for their first interleague series in a National League ballpark, Ramirez will make his season debut at first base, manager John Farrell said Saturday. It's not yet clear how many games Ramirez will play at first base during the three-game series. Until now, Ramirez has been exclusively a designated hitter this season.

"I haven't mapped it out in all three [games], but he'll be at first base," Farrell said. "And I can see us in a situation where we can be mixing and matching out there. If Hanley starts a game where Mitch [Moreland] picks him up defensively later on, that's certainly a possibility. All those combinations are available to us."

The Red Sox intended to have Ramirez play first base against left-handed pitchers. But that plan was shelved after Ramirez came down with shoulder soreness in spring training. Ramirez also hasn't seemed particularly eager to play first base, a situation that hasn't received much attention because Moreland got off to a fast start, batting .344 with 11 doubles through the first 16 games and meriting playing time against righties and lefties.

But Moreland has been slumping -- 9-for-48 with three doubles in his last 14 games entering play Sunday -- and Farrell has indicated that the first baseman can benefit from a rest.

Beyond the Milwaukee series, Farrell said the Red Sox want to get back to their original idea of putting Ramirez at first base against lefties. The first true test of that plan could come Saturday at Fenway Park when the Red Sox are scheduled to face Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell.

"Mitch has done a great job," Farrell said. "This is his first real opportunity of playing every day, and he's done just that, played every day. But I think it's important we're able to pick spots to keep him as fresh as possible. That's been our goal since we reported to spring training [to have Ramirez play some first base], and yet we're still trying to get there."