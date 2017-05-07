ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout is out of the Los Angeles Angels' starting lineup for the second straight day to rest his tight left hamstring.

Trout sat out for the third time in four games, but the AL MVP says he expects to play Monday at Oakland.

Cameron Maybin took Trout's place in center field when the Angels wrapped up a series with Houston on Sunday.

Trout also missed Saturday's game against the Astros and Thursday's game at Seattle to rest his leg. He extended his hitting streak to 17 games Friday.

Trout was the AL's player of the month for April after batting .364 and driving in 18 runs.