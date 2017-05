The Marlins have placed Martin Prado on the 10-day disabled list after the veteran infielder aggravated his injured hamstring in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Prado was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring. He originally suffered the injury earlier this year while playing for his native Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

In a corresponding roster move, the Marlins recalled infielder JT Riddle from Triple-A New Orleans.