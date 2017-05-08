Star outfielder Bryce Harper was back in the Washington Nationals' starting lineup Monday after missing three games with a groin injury.

Harper will bat third and start in right field in the Nationals' series opener in Baltimore against the Orioles.

Bryce Harper is batting .376 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs this season. Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who was given a day off Sunday, also returned to Washington's lineup. But star shortstop Trea Turner was not in the lineup.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker initially had indicated over the weekend that Harper could return as early as Sunday, but Washington opted to give the former NL MVP one more day to rest his strained groin muscle.

Harper missed Washington's entire three-game weekend series in Philadelphia. He is batting .376 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs this season.