Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout had an MRI exam on his tight left hamstring and the results came back "clean," general manager Billy Eppler told reporters Monday.

Trout, who missed his second straight game because of the hamstring on Sunday, said that he expects to be able to play Tuesday in the second game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Eppler told reporters that the Angels wanted Trout to have the MRI so the team could "have a thumbprint moving forward," according to the Los Angeles Times.

He currently is on a 17-game hitting streak and his .355 batting average has him tied atop the American League in that category with the New York Yankees' Starlin Castro.

The two-time AL MVP also has eight home runs and 21 RBIs this season.