The Atlanta Braves released veteran first baseman Ryan Howard from his minor league contract, the team said Monday.

Howard was hitting .182 with one home run and five RBIs in 11 games at Triple-A Gwinnett at the time of his release.

Earlier Monday, Philadelphia-based venture capital firm SeventySix Capital announced that it had hired Howard as a partner.

"Other than playing the game I love, my passion is investing in innovative companies and helping the entrepreneurs behind them succeed. While I continue to work towards another opportunity with the Majors, I'm excited to grow my partnership with SeventySix Capital," Howard said in a statement.

According to its website, SeventySix Capital "invests in innovative seed and early stage consumer-facing tech, retail, sports and wellness companies."

Howard, 37, spent 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies before an emotional farewell at the end of last season.

The 2006 National League MVP was the last remaining member of Philadelphia's 2008 World Series-winning team, and the Phillies used a $10 million buyout on his contract this offseason.