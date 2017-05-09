The Baltimore Orioles got good news on injured closer Zach Britton on Monday.

A second opinion given by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in California confirmed the earlier diagnosis of a strained muscle in the forearm of the left-handed reliever and did not reveal any damage to his elbow ligaments, a source told ESPN's Eddie Matz, confirming an earlier report by BaltimoreBaseball.com.

Britton is currently on the disabled list for the second time this season with the injury.

Britton appeared in just two games between DL stints and says his attempt to come back sooner than he should've contributed to the reappearance of the injury.

"The doctors and the trainers wanted me to be a little more cautious with it at the time, maybe take another week," Britton said Saturday. "I was kind of over sitting on the bench watching games and felt I was in a good enough position to come back. Obviously, I wasn't."

The 29-year-old has a 1.00 ERA and is 5-for-5 in save opportunities this season. He has converted 54 consecutive save opportunities.