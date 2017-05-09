Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano on Tuesday lost his appeal and will serve his one-game suspension for what Major League Baseball termed "aggressive actions" against the Detroit Tigers on April 22.

Sano will sit out Tuesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox.

He was suspended and fined after pointing his bat and yelling at Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd on the mound after Boyd had thrown behind Sano. Tigers catcher James McCann intervened and appeared to put his mitt in the face of Sano, who reacted immediately with a right hand to McCann's mask.

Two innings earlier, Detroit's JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch from Justin Haley. Jones had to be placed on the 10-day disabled list as a result on injuries.

Boyd was fined after MLB concluded he intentionally threw a pitch at Sano.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.