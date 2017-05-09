Mets pitcher Matt Harvey addresses the media and apologies for the actions that led to his three-game suspension from the team. (1:17)

In his first public comments since being handed a three-game suspension by the club, New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey apologized for what transpired this weekend.

"First off, as I just did with my teammates and all the coaches, I apologized for my actions and I do apologize for my actions," Harvey said in a brief opening statement Tuesday. "Obviously I'm extremely embarrassed by my actions."

Harvey was a no-show for Saturday's game after saying he was suffering from a migraine. When he arrived at the stadium Sunday for what would have been his turn in the rotation, Harvey was told he was suspended by the club for three games, retroactive to Saturday.

According to the reports, Harvey's absence was noted Saturday afternoon and personnel were sent to his Manhattan apartment around 10 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, with his suspension over, Harvey owned up to what he did ahead of missing Saturday's game.

"Yes I was out on Friday night, past curfew. I did play golf Saturday morning and I put myself in a bad place to be ready to show up for a ballgame," Harvey said. "It is my responsibility and I take full blame for that."

Harvey, who has had off-the-field issues before, was asked why the Mets and fans should trust him this time.

"People make mistakes, and there are things I have realized the last couple days ... and one of those should be doing is putting myself in a better place to perform physically," Harvey responded.

Harvey (2-2, 5.14 ERA) says he wants to get past this episode. He is expected to return to the rotation for Friday's game at Milwaukee.

"I'm looking forward to getting everything back on track and helping this organization moving forward," Harvey said. "They have my word on that."