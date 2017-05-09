Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton is expected to be sidelined for between 45 to 60 days as he continues to deal with a strained muscle in his left forearm, according to multiple reports.

The Orioles reportedly hope he can return by the All-Star break in early July.

Britton received a second opinion given by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in California that confirmed the earlier diagnosis of a strain and did not reveal any damage to his elbow ligaments, a source told ESPN's Eddie Matz on Monday. There was inflammation around the muscle, but Britton's UCL ligament in his left elbow was in "perfect condition," the source said.

Britton, 29, appeared in just two games before going on the DL for a second time last week. He said his attempt to come back sooner than he should've contributed to the reappearance of the injury.

He has a 1.00 ERA and is 5-for-5 in save opportunities this season. He has converted 54 consecutive save opportunities.