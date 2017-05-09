NEW YORK -- Los Angeles Angels left-hander John Lamb has been suspended for 50 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

A former top prospect in the Kansas City Royals organization selected in the fifth round of the 2008 amateur draft, Lamb had been at extended spring training while he recovers from back surgery. He is on the roster of Triple-A Salt Lake. John Lamb has been suspended 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The 26-year-old is 2-12 with a 6.17 ERA in 24 starts and 119 2/3 innings during 2015-16 with the Reds, who acquired him in the trade that sent current San Francisco right-hander Johnny Cueto to Kansas City in July 2015.

Lamb's career also has been stalled by Tommy John surgery.

The suspension, announced Tuesday, was the 31st this year under the minor league drug program. There have been two under the big league program: Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia.