Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus says Francisco Rodriguez has been removed from the closer's role, replaced by left-hander Justin Wilson.

Rodriguez, 35, has been blown four saves in 11 attempts this season, including two this past weekend.

The six-time All-Star, whose 437 saves rank fourth all-time, has an 8.49 ERA in 13 appearances this season.

Wilson is 1-1 with one save and a 1.32 ERA in 15 appearances this season, with four walks and 22 strikeouts in 13⅔ innings pitched.