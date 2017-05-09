NEW YORK -- The San Francisco Giants placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list with a mild pronator strain near the right elbow.

The team made the announcement shortly before Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Giants said they will make a corresponding roster move Wednesday.

Melancon, 32, signed a four-year, $62 million contract as a free agent in December. The right-hander has a 2.53 ERA in 11 appearances and has converted six of his first eight save opportunities for the Giants, who are last in the National League West with an 11-22 record.

Derek Law, the only other Giants reliever with a save this season, appears to be the top candidate to close games for manager Bruce Bochy in Melancon's absence.