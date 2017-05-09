DENVER -- After a Game 1, 10-4 blowout loss to the Colorado Rockies, the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs fell to .500 (16-16) for the first time since April 18 and they're not showing many signs of coming out of their slump. Tuesday's matinee loss was their fourth in row.

"The reality is we can't take anything for granted and right now, I feel like we do," catcher Miguel Montero said after the game. "Honestly, we're just not playing at our highest level. We have to shake it up, wake up. This will be a good wake-up call for us. We either come to play the right way or we're going to have a short season." Miguel Montero wasn't in the mood to celebrate on Tuesday after a loss to the Rockies dropped the Cubs to .500. David Banks/Getty Images

The Cubs thought they caught a break when their game against the Rockies was rained out on Monday -- considering the team traveled all night from Chicago to Denver after losing in 18 innings to the Yankees. But the extra rest didn't help. During a six-run third inning for the Rockies, they made two defensive miscues behind starter Jake Arrieta, including a throwing error to third base by shortstop Javier Baez, followed by a bad read by center fielder Albert Almora Jr. that allowed three runs to score.

"We're all focused on hitting," manager Joe Maddon said. "I want us to play defense and pitch."

Arrieta's nine-hit, nine-run performance on Tuesday is emblematic of the Cubs' starting pitchers this season. Their collective performance has been way below the norm they set for themselves last year on the way to winning 103 games and the World Series. Arrieta's ERA -- in a contract year -- ballooned to 5.35. As a rotation they rank 11th in the National League.

"I didn't think it was good, at all," Arrieta said. "Just too many hittable pitches in the middle of the plate."

Montero added: "His stuff wasn't as crisp as it normally is and location wasn't there. He didn't get many swings-and-misses.

"When he threw a strike he paid for it."

Arrieta has lost velocity on his fastball, but Maddon isn't concerned with any of his starters unless they're hurt. There's been no indication that's the case, but none have locked in after the long postseason run of a year ago. However, the short offseason should have nothing to do with the team's concentration. The Cubs just are not sharp right now.

"We have to stop making those (defensive) mistakes," Maddon said.

The Cubs know there's still plenty of time to turn it around, but no one could have predicted a .500 record even this early in the season, including their catcher.

"I think we played sloppy today," Montero said. "We've been playing sloppy. We all did. Simple as that. We have to change that."