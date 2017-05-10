Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano left the Mariners' 10-9 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night after four innings after suffering a quadriceps strain.

Cano hit a two-run homer in the third inning for the Mariners before leaving the game. He finished 2-for-3 at the plate, including a double and 2 RBIs.

Cano is hitting .277 with a team-leading seven home runs and 25 RBIs through the team's first 33 games.

In other injury news, designated hitter Nelson Cruz, batting. 319 with seven homers and 28 RBIs, was nursing a sore hamstring and did not play the field.