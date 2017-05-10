MIAMI -- Dee Gordon is the Miami Marlins' new starting shortstop, and that's by default.

Adeiny Hechavarria and rookie JT Riddle became the third and fourth players on the left side the Marlins' infield to be sidelined by injuries this week. Hechavarria was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a strained abdominal muscle and is expected to be out a couple of weeks, and Riddle was scratched from the lineup because of a bruised right index finger.

That left two-time All-Star second baseman Gordon to start Wednesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals at shortstop, a position he last played in 2013.

Third baseman Martin Prado is expected to be sidelined more than a month with a strained right hamstring, and utility man Miguel Rojas -- who had been the backup shortstop -- went on the 60-day DL Tuesday with a broken right thumb.

Editor's Picks Marlins place IF Prado (hamstring) on DL The Miami Marlins placed infielder Martin Prado on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring injury.

Don Mattingly said the challenge of so many injuries in one area was unique in his seven years as a major league manager.

"This is a new one," he said. "It really tests the depth of the guys you have."

He made those comments before the Marlins disclosed the injury to Riddle, who has 16 career at-bats in the majors.

Infielder Stephen Lombardozzi was selected from Triple-A New Orleans to take Hechavarria's spot on the roster, and he was in the starting lineup at second base. Miami also designated right-hander Joe Gunkel for assignment.

The moves further deplete the Marlins' thin minor league system, and compound the woes of a team that has lost its past five series. Mattingly acknowledged a degree of disbelief at the misfortune.

"When stuff keeps happening you say, 'What is going on?'" he said. "You get upset about it, because you know what's going on behind the scenes trying to fill gaps with guys and trying to figure out our options."