MIAMI -- Dee Gordon is the Miami Marlins' new starting shortstop, and that's by default.

Adeiny Hechavarria and rookie JT Riddle became the third and fourth players on the left side the Marlins' infield to be sidelined by injuries this week. Hechavarria was placed on the 10-day DL Wednesday with a strained abdominal muscle and is expected to be out a couple of weeks, and Riddle was scratched from the lineup because of a bruised right index finger.

That left two-time All-Star second baseman Gordon to start at short Wednesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Third baseman Martin Prado is expected to be sidelined more than a month with a strained right hamstring, and utilityman Miguel Rojas went on the 60-day DL Tuesday with a broken right thumb.